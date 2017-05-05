American Idol return near deal at ABC

ABC is near a deal to bring back American Idol.

The broadcaster is close to locking down the reality competition series to launch next spring.

Variety first reported that a “framework” for a deal was in place and that ABC beat out Idol‘s former network Fox and NBC to land the revival. Fox, of course, launched the series in 2002 where it ran for 15 seasons, and during many of those Idol ranked as TV’s highest-rated show, a so-called “Death Star” that annihilated most competitors scheduled against it. But that was years ago and it will be interesting to see how ABC and producer FremantleMedia freshen up the format.

Former host Ryan Seacrest seems likely to re-join the franchise. He was recently announced the cohost of an ABC morning program, Live! with Kelly. Former judge Simon Cowell, however, is unlikely to join given he produces NBC’s summer talent contest America’s Got Talent.

RELATED: American Idol Winners: Where Are They Now?

You can expect ABC to announce Idol at its Upfront presentation to advertisers later this month.