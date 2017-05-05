American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Is this elephant creature the big bad monster of American Horror Story‘s seventh season? Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed this terrifying sketch today on his new Instagram account.

Murphy has teased that this season of the series will take place after the 2016 election and the Republican party’s symbol is the elephant, so we’re guessing this is a not-so-subtle jab at the political party.

Not much else is known about this season aside from the return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. AHS will premiere this fall on FX.