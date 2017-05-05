American Crime Story: Versace installment gets new title, adds New Girl star Max Greenfield

The Versace murder edition of American Crime Story not only has a new title but also a new member of the cast. This morning, executive producer Ryan Murphy, who’s currently directing the first episode of the new event series, used his new Instagram account to reveal that the series is now called The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Murphy also debuted an image of Glee‘s Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan and New Girl‘s Max Greenfield. The latter recently collaborated with Murphy on AHS: Hotel.

Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Greenfield joins a cast that includes Criss, Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, and Ricky Martin in the latest ACS that focuses on the fashion designer’s murder by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2018.