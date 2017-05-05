Alec Baldwin has a 'Trump-off' challenge with 30 Rock co-star Jack McBrayer

The Jacks reunited and shenanigans ensued.

Alec Baldwin, who played Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock, linked up with Kenneth the page, Jack MacBrayer, on Thursday’s Conan for a friendly competition to see who had the best Donald Trump impression.

“Have we met somewhere?” Baldwin asked.

“You monster, I told you to never come around me again,” McBrayer, dressed in an NBC page uniform, jeered.

Baldwin bested a number of Conan O’Brien’s late-night staffers earlier in the show in the battle of impressions he dubbed a “Trump-off” challenge, and he thought he had this round in the bag. “Someone’s doing the raping, Don. I mean, somebody’s doing it. Who’s doing the raping? Who’s doing the raping?” Baldwin said, channeling his Saturday Night Live impersonation in quoting Trump’s 2015 interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Then it was McBrayer’s turn. Though he didn’t attempt an accent, O’Brien deemed him the winner.

“People will come up to me on the street,” Baldwin told the host during the interview portion. “You know New York, you’re walking down the street and people will walk by you and they’re very kind, they’re thanking me, they’re always saying how they think it’s great, they wave to me. But some people feel compelled to do their Trump impersonation for me. It’s almost like I’m the No. 1 gun fighter now and they’re taking me on.”

Now, it seems, McBrayer is the new top Trump impressionist. Perhaps he can take over the reigns when Baldwin retires his impression.

Watch the “Trump-off” challenge in the clip above.