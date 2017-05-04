Big Ed, Deputy Brennan, more return in eerie Twin Peaks teaser

With just over two weeks to go until David Lynch’s iconic murder mystery returns to TV, Showtime is reintroducing fans to the familiar townsfolk of Twin Peaks in a new, chilling teaser trailer.

The network debuted the clip online on Thursday, offering brief glimpses of a handful of colorful characters that inhabited the series’ fictional mountain town during its original 30-episode run on ABC between 1990 and 1991.

The preview, set roughly 25 years after the murder of Laura Palmer, recalls the aesthetic of Twin Peaks‘ debut season, depicting a winding, rustic road illuminated only by the glow of a passing car’s headlights. It later cuts to a shot of Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill) sitting pensively behind a desk, while subsequent scenes show Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton) looking up as he sits on a park bench, Laura’s mother, Sarah (Grace Zabriskie), shopping in a liquor store, and dimwitted law enforcer Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz) curiously peering over his shoulder as an abandoned police car sits behind him.

The trailer closes with Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse) nodding and saying “really” to someone (or something) offscreen, just before a quick image of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) flashes.

Twin Peaks‘ limited series revival airs its two-hour premiere episode Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Watch the new teaser above.