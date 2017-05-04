Steven Yeun is a stoned gynecologist in this Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ clip

How do you follow up a lengthy stint battling zombies on The Walking Dead? Well, if you’re Steven Yeun, you play a stoned gynecologist on Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, as a just-released clip from the Seeso show proves.

The third season of Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ premieres June 1 and features an impressive array of guests, including Yeun, Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, James Adomian, Lauren Lapkus, Stephanie Allynne, Mary Holland, Erin Whitehead, June Diane Raphael, Dave Foley, and Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Created by Kulap Vilaysack, this sitcom about life at a L.A. real estate firm stars Dan Ahdoot, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, Drew Tarver, and the great Paul F. Tompkins as agency owner Dean Rosedragon.

Watch Yeun and Ahdoot in that clip, exclusively premiering here, above.