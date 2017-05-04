Stephen Colbert on health care vote: 'The GOP just kicked America in the balls'

Stephen Colbert found humor in the Republicans’ euphoria over passing the American Health Care Act through the House of Representatives on Thursday, premature celebration and football metaphors included.

During his monologue on The Late Show, the host put a damper on the GOP’s excitement with a humorously long-winded explanation about how far the bill still has to go before becoming law.

“They did it,” he began. “Obamacare is finally officially dead… is something they can say once the bill goes to the Senate, then gets out of committee, is debated on the floor, where amendments can be added, then the Senate votes on their bill, which is sent to conference committee, where the differences between the two bills are ironed out, then voted on in the House and Senate again, then sent to the White House for the president to sign. Which is why Republicans were chanting, ‘We’re number one… third of the way through a very complex process.'”

The Republicans’ celebration over their first big step in replacing Obamacare included a “massive beer bash” and an intercepted football metaphor by Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who told The Hill reporter Molly Hooper, “The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone.” (Hooper later clarified on Twitter, saying, after re-listening to audio, that Priebus actually said “punch the ball.”)

“Accurate because it gets you zero points and gives your opponent good field position,” quipped Colbert about a punt. “I think a more accurate football metaphor might have been, ‘The GOP just kicked America in the balls.'”

Watch the clip below.

Tonight: The metaphors the GOP used to describe their health care 'win' make even less sense than the health care plan itself. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/QWgsGduLq5 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 5, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.