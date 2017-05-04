The Simpsons nets Shaq for guest role

The Simpsons has netted a big guest for an upcoming episode: Shaq.

The 7-foot-1 NBA Hall of Famer named Shaquille O’Neal will cameo as himself in an episode of the animated Fox comedy, EW has learned exclusively. In the episode, Homer will seek help from Shaq, who currently serves as an NBA analyst on TNT.

In addition to releasing multiple rap albums, Shaq has guest-starred on such shows as Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Bernie Mac Show, The Parkers., and Fresh Off the Boat.

The episode will air as part of season 29 of The Simpsons, which kicks off this fall. Norman Lear also will pop up in season 29.

The next episode of The Simpsons airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and the season 28 finale airs May 21.