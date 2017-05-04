Seth Meyers on Trumpcare win: 'Look how happy those old white guys are'

House Republicans’ slim, contentious passage of a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act drew swift criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers, Hollywood celebrities, women’s health advocates, medical groups, and others. But as Seth Meyers pointed out on Late Night, one demographic seemed very pleased with the vote.

“Look how happy those old white guys are,” Meyers said over an image of President Trump and fellow Republicans celebrating their victory. “I guess they’re just happy they passed something other than a kidney stone.”

Meyers paused, then added, “No longer covered, by the way.”

The GOP’s American Health Care Act passed the House by a narrow 217-213 margin, with no Democrats voting for the bill. The legislation still must pass in the Senate before it can become law.

Meyers went on to call out House Speaker Paul Ryan for rushing the bill through without proper vetting — something Ryan accused Democrats of doing with the ACA, even though the latter took nearly a year to become law.

“I wish someone would just tell Paul Ryan that we shouldn’t pass bills we haven’t read and don’t know what they cost,” Meyers said. He then played a clip of Ryan saying in 2009, “I don’t think we should pass bills that we haven’t read that we don’t know what they cost.”

Watch Meyers’ full A Closer Look segment above. Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.