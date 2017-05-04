Jeff Probst gives Scorpion the Survivor treatment for season finale promo

Scorpion is teaming up with Survivor to promote its upcoming season 3 finale.

EW has your exclusive first look at one of the new CBS promos featuring Survivor host Jeff Probst previewing the techno-drama’s two-part finale.

Pairing Scorpion and Survivor isn’t as odd as it initially seems given what happens in the two-part season finale: The geniuses find themselves stranded on a deserted island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which is a Survivor-esque setup. “Will Team Scorpion be able to outwit, outplay, and outlast when they crash land on a deserted island?” asks Probst in the clip.

The situation is definitely dire because they either need to be rescued soon or start searching for fresh water if they wish to survive past three days. As Probst points out, their survival will be contingent on how well they work together. “Conflict has always been the natural byproduct of being isolated on a deserted island,” says Probst. “How will this team of geniuses handle the pressure?”

We already know that Walter (Elyes Gabel) is handling the pressure pretty well since he’s currently head-over-heels for Paige (Katharine McPhee). “He’s incredibly positive and overwhelmed with love rather than this miserable, fatalistic personality that maybe somebody on the island might have,” Gabel recently told EW.

Watch the promo above.

Scorpion airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.