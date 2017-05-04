Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Riverdale. Read at your own risk!

Jason Blossom’s killer was officially revealed during the penultimate hour of Riverdale.

After being arrested, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) actually confessed to killing Jason (Trevor Stines), first helping him run away from his family, but subsequently taking the kid hostage for ransom, shooting Jason when he tried to escape.

However, F.P. initially confessed to at least one crime he didn’t commit: Stealing the sheriff’s files. That was Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), who revealed to his family that Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) great-grandfather was actually a Blossom before their branch of the family changed their name — yes, Betty and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) are technically Blossoms, making the latter’s relationship with Jason incestuous as they’re third cousins.

But hiding incest wasn’t the real reason why Jason was murdered. It was because Jason had discovered a secret about the family business — Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) has been running drugs and Jason was going to expose him. In the lining of Jason’s letterman jacket was a video of Clifford shooting his son — F.P. only confessed because Clifford threatened to kill Jughead.

“When I went in to pitch the season to Warner Bros. and CW, Greg [Berlanti] was like, ‘Roberto, you can’t go into that room without knowing who killed Jason Blossom or they’re going to lose their minds,'” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW. “So when I went in, I had three likely suspects — F.P., Hiram Lodge and Clifford Blossom. Then, as the season progressed, Hal Cooper started becoming a possible suspect, but then in the end, if the idea of the show is that it’s a subversive, darker take on these sunny, wholesome characters, we started thinking, ‘What would be the darkest thing that could happen, the most taboo, most transgressive thing that could happen? That would be that a parent would shoot or kill a child.’ Probably halfway through the season, we narrowed our top three down to one, which was Clifford.”

In the end, though, Clifford killed himself. The cops found the Blossom patriarch strung up, an apparent guilt-ridden suicide — or was it? Did the Blossom women actually off Clifford? “I will say that the question you’ve just asked is definitely something we’re going to play into season 2,” Aguirre-Sacasa says.

Riverdale‘s season finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.