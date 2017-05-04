NBC has given series orders to Jason Katims musical theatre series Rise and military drama For God & Country, EW has learned.

Based on the book Drama High, Rise follows dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor), who sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, galvanizing not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town.

Katims will write and executive-produce the drama, inspired by a true story, with Michelle Lee, Flody Suarez, Mike Cahill, and Jeffrey Seller. Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk also star.

For God & Country is described as a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes. While D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world’s most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive-produce with Avi Nir, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Alon Shtruzman, and Brad Anderson. Mike Vogel, Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills and Hadi Tabbal will also star.

Stay tuned for more series pickups ahead of broadcast network upfronts next week. Here are all the pilots in contention.