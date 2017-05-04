Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged

They’ve only hinted at a romance, but now Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough going public – and planning to tie the knot.

The Morning Joe anchors are engaged, an MSNBC spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

A source told Page Six that Scarborough proposed during the couple’s vacation to France and Monaco in celebration of Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” the insider told the outlet. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

Another source added, “Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work.”

Harold Ford Jr. offered an on-air congratulations to the couple early in the Thursday broadcast, Mediate reports, which co-host Willie Geist noted was for the “ratings.”

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo strongly suggested that their chemistry continues into their personal lives.

“We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” said Scarborough, a 54-year-old conservative said of Brzezinski, a 50-year-old liberal.

Brzezinski shut down the conversation by saying “That’s good,” when prodded to elaborate, but Scarborough added, “I think that pretty much says it, doesn’t it?”

After Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June, rumors that the duo were dating started circulated. (Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.)

However, she remained mum on a new romance with her co-host in a piece for GQ last year in a profile, stating, “I really don’t want to talk about my personal life.”

This article originally appeared in People.com