The Americans star Margo Martindale on the secret to her success

Aging in Hollywood is tough, yet Margo Martindale’s success story has only grown richer as the years have passed.

So what’s the Emmy winner’s secret? “I was acting the older parts when I was 16, and now I don’t have to act that part of it, because I am,” Martindale tells Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show.

In addition to her role as a spy handler on FX’s The Americans, Martindale voices a character based on herself on BoJack Horseman. “The reason I know my voice was different from others is because the biology teacher in high school, my favorite teacher…he said, ‘Now Margo probably has a few more male genes in her makeup, because…that voice,'” the actress said, laughing. “I said, ‘How horrible!'”

The Americans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and the first three seasons of BoJack Horseman are available to stream on Netflix.