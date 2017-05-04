The end is near: Sunday brings the season finale of The Last Man on Earth, and the world’s population is about to dramatically increase — by one.

Yes, Erica (Cleopatra Coleman) is about to give birth, and Gail (Mary Steenburgen) will try to make this medical procedure go a little smoother than the last one she attempted (R.I.P., Phil 2). She’ll have some help in the form of Tandy (Will Forte), who is all too willing to offer water and horrific musical assistance from his mouth hole. The episode promises to “upend” to group’s daily life, so while you think about what that could mean, watch Phil do his best/worst to annoy Gail, Erica, and Todd (Mel Rodriguez) in this hourlong season (series?) send-off, which airs May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.