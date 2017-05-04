Internet responds to GOP health care vote with Handmaid's Tale references

On Thursday, House Republicans voted to pass a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act (known as Obamacare) and replace it with the new American Health Care Act (AHCA). Though the legislation still must pass in the Senate before it can become law, the House vote led Twitter users to draw parallels between the bill and the popular Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.

If passed, the AHCA would potentially classify rape, pregnancy, C-sections, postpartum depression, and surviving domestic violence as pre-existing conditions, making women more at risk for being denied coverage or charged higher premiums.

The Hulu series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, depicts a civilization called Gilead, a near-future autocratic theocracy that has replaced the United States. Run by religious fundamentalists, Gilead is a world where women have been stripped of their rights (they cannot open bank accounts, hold jobs, or earn wages), and most women have become infertile. The few remaining fertile women are turned into handmaids who are forced to bear children for the ruling class.

Opponents of the AHCA seized upon the Hulu series as a way to express their feelings about the bill, sharing images referencing Gilead on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

I wanna thank everyone for offering me their @hulu passwords but "The Handmaid's Tale" is now airing on C-SPAN #AHCA pic.twitter.com/ylqVNE7LLd — Jeffrey Murdoch (@jsmurd) May 4, 2017

Live from the WH Rose Garden pic.twitter.com/ASW2prWXVa — jbperrone (@jenperrone) May 4, 2017

Today's episode of Handmaid's Tale, with the Religious Freedom order and repeal of ACA, is the scariest one yet. — Drew Richardson (@drewfool) May 4, 2017

If you think that A Handmaid's Tale could never really happen, remember that republicans just made womanhood a pre-existing condition. — Just Gwen (@msgwenl) May 4, 2017

They tell us we're being hysterical over the Handmaid's Tale. Then the next week they make rape & domestic violence preexisting conditions. — Sarah (@UberGuber) May 4, 2017

Since we are in fact now living in the Handmaid's Tale, I have a few fashion notes before they pass out the hats. — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) May 4, 2017

Curious about "The Handmaid's Tale" but don't want to pay to buy the book or watch it on Hulu? Don't worry! Soon you'll be LIVING IT! — noah michelson (@noahmichelson) May 4, 2017

May 4th, 2016 biggest worry: Do kids have Star Wars stuff to wear. May 4th, 2017: HEALTHCARE, NUCLEAR WAR, HANDMAID'S TALE IS REAL LIFE. — Sara Mutchler (@SocialSara612) May 4, 2017

The Handmaid's Tale season 2 pic.twitter.com/Bwmbmzj3mo — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) May 4, 2017

The Trump era is so far an experiment to see how close to "The Handmaid's Tale" we can get in real life. #AHCA #handmaidstale — Andy Stravers (@ajstravs) May 4, 2017

So apparently, Republicans watch The Handmaid's Tale and think it's the story of an awesome utopian society. — Nobodyphilip (@nobodyphilip) May 4, 2017

Caught the new Handmaid's Tale yesterday, didn't need the one that happened today. — Kelly Reilly (@thekellyreilly) May 4, 2017

Anybody else watching The Handmaid's Tale? Oh wait, that's just the news. #handmaidstale #Trumpcare — Katy Van Arsdale (@yeskatydid) May 4, 2017

This just in: Watching “Handmaid's Tale” now counts as pre-existing condition under the AHCA. — OperaNerd (@opustechnica) May 4, 2017

y'all think the GOP is gonna start citing Atwood?? bc i think at this point it's obvious that they're plagiarizing from The Handmaid's Tale — bre (@zestychaffinch) May 4, 2017

2016 vs 2017 pic.twitter.com/bbxQdMoLIh — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 4, 2017

Even before its premiere, the show, which has recently been renewed for a second season, was cited as a particularly resonant tale in today’s political climate. Star Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) previously told Entertainment Weekly Radio that the show was very personal to her for those reasons, saying, “When you look around and you see things like women’s reproductive rights being infringed upon, like the right to protest, journalists’ access, truth in journalism; when you see these things being infringed upon and rights being creepily, slowly stripped away — that’s the time before Gilead. It’s important that we all do look up from our phones and take notice.”