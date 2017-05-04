NBC will no longer be following the yellow brick road.

Emerald City has been canceled after one season, EW has confirmed.

The network’s contemporary take on The Wizard of Oz struggled to find an audience, launching in January to 4.5 million viewers and a 1.0 in the demo, losing almost half its audience by the finale.

NBC originally ordered the dark reimagining of the classic L. Frank Baum Oz tale with a Game of Thrones vibe in 2014, even promoting the title at Comic-Con, but dumped the show by August without casting a lead. But then the show was picked up with a 10-episode straight-to-series order in April 2015, finally hitting the air in January 2017.

The news comes in the wake of NBC ordering two new series, Jason Katims musical theater project Rise and military drama For God & Country.

