Ellen DeGeneres is ready to give her fans more.

The daytime talk-show host announced Thursday that she’s launching Ellen’s Show Me More Show, a YouTube series featuring original celebrity interviews, musical performances, and zany segments twice a week. The free, ad-supported show is slated debut later this year.

DeGeneres is already massively popular on YouTube, with nearly 20 million subscribers and more than 8.7 billion views.

In the announcement, DeGeneres said, “I love this new show because not only can you see brand-new, hilarious stuff, but it also gives me extra time to spend with celebrities. So you’ll learn things you didn’t know. Like did you know that Oprah’s real name is Sally? See? It’s gonna be really interesting.”

She also tweeted that her new show would be “youtuberific.”

It's true! My new show, "Ellen's #ShowMeMore Show," is coming to @YouTube with more of me and my favorite guests. It's gonna be youtuberific — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 5, 2017

DeGeneres isn’t the only star getting her own YouTube show: The streaming service has also tapped Kevin Hart, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Ludacris, Rhett and Link, and the Slow Mo Guys.