Watch Amy Schumer & Howard Stern perform NSFW Fox News musical with help from Hamilton

Amy Schumer may have just snatched herself a lead role in Howard Stern’s Fox News musical.

The comedian appeared on Stern’s radio show Wednesday, and the host’s joke about casting her in his musical about the sexual harassment allegations at Fox News led to the duo engaging in a mesmerizing improv’d NSFW song.

The scene is set in the office of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by Stern (Harvey Fierstein will play the role in the musical, he jokes), and Schumer seems to be taking on the role of Megyn Kelly, with reference to her going to NBC.

In Kelly’s memoir, she wrote of several instances where Ailes allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior toward her, including attempting to kiss her on the lips — all claims he denies. The businessman was forced to resign from Fox News in 2016 following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. Six more women reportedly came forward with similar claims against Ailes.

Until Stern’s musical hits Broadway, Schumer can next be seen in the upcoming comedy Snatched, which races into theaters on May 12.

Watch the video above.