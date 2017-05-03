The Walking Dead actor quits social media over online harassment

Josh McDermitt is heeding his own advice and taking a break from social media. The Walking Dead actor shut down his Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts after posting a final Facebook Live video about alleged death threats he received.

“Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will ― I’m gonna report all that sh– to the cops,” McDermitt said in the post, as captured by a user on Twitter. “I’m just sick of it. You can hate Eugene, I don’t care. I’ll argue that you’re wrong, but you can think whatever you want. But when you start saying you hope I die, I don’t know if you’re talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that sh–.”

“Just stop complaining about everything on the Internet,” he added. “Just go spend time with your family or friends or loved ones.”

Josh McDermitt's last FB Live Stream before he deactivated all of his social media. Proof of death threats #JoshMcDermitt #deaththreats pic.twitter.com/jS8zRgvxIW — TWD HQ (@TWD__HQ) May 2, 2017

The latest bout of online harassment stemmed from Eugene’s arc during the back half of The Walking Dead season 7. Though, McDermitt called out body-shamers for targeting his costar Alanna Masterson prior to his character’s turn.

“It’s very frustrating, the Internet, because people feel they have a platform to just say whatever the hell they want and it can be anonymous because you can say the most racist, vile, stupid crap and hide behind the name @GrimesLovesMcDermitt … they think they can hide behind that a lot of times I feel like they’re just kids,” McDermitt told HuffPost’s Build during an interview.

“People need to chill the F out with the crap that they’re putting on the Internet,” he added. “It’s very disturbing because we are people, everyone.”