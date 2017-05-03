As Supernatural‘s season 12 winds down, Sam and Dean could use all the help they can get. Not only are they dealing with Lucifer’s baby — which Castiel has now decided to protect — but they’ve got Mr. Ketch breathing down their necks, even if they don’t fully realize it yet. In other words, one enemy is trying to kill them while another could potentially destroy the world. Typical stuff, right?

So with Team Free Will falling apart at the moment — and Crowley focused on keeping Lucifer as a “pet” — it seems only fitting that EW exclusively reveal new promo photos in which all the men stand alone. Check them out below:

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.