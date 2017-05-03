Stephen Colbert Late Show monologue called 'homophobic,' incites #FireColbert campaign

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show monologue on Monday sparked a bit of a backlash recently, even going so far as to start the hashtag #FireColbert. While most tweeters are slamming the late-night host for his remarks against President Trump, some deemed his joke he made about POTUS and Vladimir Putin “homophobic.”

Colbert went on the offensive during the show in question after Trump slighted CBS News reporter John Dickerson, whose interview was abruptly ended when he questioned Trump about his unconfirmed accusations of wiretapping.

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert said amid a string of insults. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

The monologue itself fueled the #FireColbert campaign, but the last remark sparked an enraged wave on its own. EW reached out to CBS for comment.

On the other side of this campaign are users calling out the apparent hypocrisy of #FireColbert for slamming Colbert as homophobic while supporting an administration that advocates decried for attacking LGBTQ rights.

Actor George Takei tweeted, “Now the little right wing mushrooms want to #FireColbert because he made fun of the Troll King. Waaaa!” He added, “It’ll go as well as #BoycottHamilton,” referring to the call to shun the hit Broadway musical after the cast made a statement to Vice President Mike Pence following a show in New York.

“‘Homophobic’ on the headline of #FireColbert is a bit akward when Trumpsters tried boycotting Beauty & The Beast for gay character, LeFou,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “The people requesting CBS #FireColbert don’t strike me as the type to march down Broadway carrying signs that say ‘End homophobic remarks.'”

