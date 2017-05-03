HBO shows to leave Amazon Prime

Fans of HBO’s classic shows will soon have to go straight to the source for their fix of The Wire or The Sopranos.

EW has confirmed that HBO’s library of shows will be leaving Amazon Prime after the current licensing deal expires in mid-2018. The move was first announced by HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler during Time Warner’s first-quarter earnings call Wednesday morning.

HBO Now, the network’s own streaming service, launched in 2015. The current HBO-Amazon licensing deal was signed a year before in 2014, and extending it now would mean HBO was helping its competition. Current HBO shows that were expected to cycle into the Amazon Prime library after their original run ended, like Girls and Game of Thrones, will no longer be making the jump.