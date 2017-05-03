David Tennant explains how you can win breakfast with seven Time Lords

Is it true that I became an entertainment writer mostly for the chance to hang out with cast members of Doctor Who? Pretty much — and that plan has worked out nicely so far. I’ve had lunch with Matt Smith, drinks with Peter Capaldi, and just last week asked Guardians of the Galaxy actress Karen Gillan if she would “scooch down” so as not to make me look like so short in a photo, which the one-time Amy Pond was nice enough to do.

But all of this is just so much hot garbage when compared with having breakfast with seven Doctors at once. That’s the prize being offered by the Red Nose Day charity, which has teamed with the fundraising platform Omaze to put on a once-in-a-lifetime competition. The winner of said competition will be flown to the U.K. with a guest of their choice, put up at Soho House’s newest hotel The Ned, and break bread with Doctor Who stars Smith, Capaldi, David Tennant, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, and Paul McGann at the Wolsely restaurant in glamorous Mayfair.

YOU could have breakfast with David Tennant + 6 other Doctors from Doctor Who! ENTER for the best meal of your life: https://t.co/uyZplWfXL9 pic.twitter.com/7e93PKVbzQ — Omaze (@omaze) April 12, 2017

You can enter the competition by donating as little as $10. Proceeds from the campaign will benefit Red Nose Day in its mission to help end child poverty at home and around the world.

Watch Tennant talk more about the competition above, and visit the Omaze website to enter. (Readers in the U.K. should direct their TARDIS towards Givergy.)