Daily Show reunion coming to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

A Daily Show reunion will take place on the stage of one of its most famous alumni.

The May 9 episode of The Late Show will bring together Colbert and former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart (an occasional guest who is also an executive producer on The Late Show) with former correspondents Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corddry. The booking is tied to the 20th anniversary of Colbert joining Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, something Colbert noted on Tuesday night’s The Late Show when he announced the gathering. That installment is being billed “as a special evening of comedy and conversation,” and the whole episode will revolve around the reunion.

Like Colbert, Bee, and Oliver went on to host their own late-night series, TBS’ Full Frontal and HBO’s Last Week Tonight, respectively.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.