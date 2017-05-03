Chris Evans scolds Joe Walsh for mocking Kimmel's health care monologue

Captain America himself has come to the defense of Jimmy Kimmel and his plea for health care access in the United States.

On Wednesday, Marvel star Chris Evans publicly called out former Representative Joe Walsh of Illinois for mocking Kimmel’s emotional monologue in which the late-night host opened up about his newborn son’s battle with a congenital heart disease and defended the Affordable Care Act.

A day after Walsh tweeted that Kimmel’s “sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s health care,” Evans blasted the remark as “beyond misplaced.”

“Its fair to have opposing views on healthcare,” Evans tweeted at Walsh, “but our humanity should guide us when, where and how to engage.”

Evans became the latest celebrity to express support for Kimmel, joining, among others, Ellen DeGeneres, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George Takei, Sarah Hyland, Patton Oswalt, and even Barack Obama.

Kimmel garnered widespread praise for putting a human face on the health care debate. “We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all,” he said during his Monday show. “Before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”