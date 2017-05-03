Alec Baldwin boards Hulu's The Looming Tower as ex-CIA head George Tenet

Alec Baldwin is moving from the White House to The Looming Tower. Hulu announced Wednesday that the Oscar-nominated (and two-time Emmy-winning) actor has been cast as a guest star on the streaming giant’s new original drama series, principal photography for which began Wednesday in New York City.

Baldwin — who recently released a tell-all book about his life and career while making regular appearances as Donald Trump on season 42 of Saturday Night Live — will play a dramatized version of George Tenet, who served as the director of the CIA under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in Hulu’s adaptation of Lawrence Wright’s 2006 Pulitzer-winning 9/11 exposé of the same name.

Tenet was a key partner of Richard Clarke’s (Michael Stuhlbarg), a U.S. National Security Council counter-terrorism advisor, as they devised ways to combat Al-Qaeda, though Tenet may have known “more than he [was] letting on,” according to a press release.

The bulk of the 10-episode, hour-long program will trace “the rising threat of Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda,” while taking “a controversial look at how the rivalry between the CIA and FBI may have inadvertently set the stage for the tragedy of 9/11 and the war in Iraq,” per an official synopsis.

Academy Award nominee Dan Futterman (Foxcatcher) will write the program, with Oscar-and-Emmy-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney (Going Clear: Scientology and The Prison of Belief) set to direct. The ensemble cast — most playing real figures — already includes Jeff Daniels (John O’Neill), Tahar Rahim (Ali Soufan), Peter Sarsgaard (Martin Schmidt), Bill Camp (Robert Chesney), Virginia Kull (Kathy Shaughnessy), Louis Cancelmi (Vince Stuart), Ella Rae Peck (Heather), Sullivan Jones (Floyd Bennet), and Wrenn Schmidt (Diane Priest).

A premiere date has yet to be announced.