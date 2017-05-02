Writers strike averted: Hollywood reacts as WGA reaches a deal

At the eleventh hour — or, as Da Vinci’s Demons executive producer Amy Berg joked, “the 15th hour” — the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers came to a tentative agreement and avoided another writers strike. Many scribes and producers in Hollywood, including Empire‘s Eric Haywood and APB‘s David Slack, thanked the WGA for fighting for them during negotiations.
“TO THE WGA BOARD MEMBERS, TO EVERYONE WHO WORKED THEIR ASSESS OFF NEGOTIATING FOR US — THANK YOU,” former The Originals showrunner Michael Narducci tweeted in all caps.
“I’m grateful for all your hard work,” Haywood added.
A deal was announced during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after the prior deal expired at midnight PT. House of Cards‘ Beau Willimon, The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, The Walking Dead‘s Glen Mazzara, New Girl‘s Luvh Rakhe, and the Ready Player One movie’s Zak Penn were among those on the WGA negotiating committee.
“Happy to report – we have a deal,” WGA co-chair Billy Ray tweeted just after 4:00 a.m. “Not everything we deserve, but big gains that will help many writers. unity made it happen.”
“Honored to have served on the WGA negotiating comm,” Willimon wrote. “The Chairs & Staff were exemplary. TY membership for the solidarity.”
Shawn Ryan (The Get Down), also on the negotiation committee, tweeted, “See you at work tomorrow. Thanks for the 96.3%. Couldn’t have done it without you.”
In a statement signed by the negotiation committee, the WGA announced they made “gains in minimums across the board,” “contribution increases to our health plan,” “job protection on Parental Leave,” and more.
“Did we get everything we wanted? No,” it reads. “Everything we deserve? Certainly not. But because we had the near-unanimous backing of you and your fellow writers, we were able to achieve a deal that will net this Guild’s members $130 million more, over the life of the contract, than the pattern we were expected to accept. That result, and that resolve, is a testament to you, your courage, and your faith in us as your representatives.”
See more reactions below.