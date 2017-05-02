Writers strike averted: Hollywood reacts as WGA reaches a deal

At the eleventh hour — or, as Da Vinci’s Demons executive producer Amy Berg joked, “the 15th hour” — the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers came to a tentative agreement and avoided another writers strike. Many scribes and producers in Hollywood, including Empire‘s Eric Haywood and APB‘s David Slack, thanked the WGA for fighting for them during negotiations.

“TO THE WGA BOARD MEMBERS, TO EVERYONE WHO WORKED THEIR ASSESS OFF NEGOTIATING FOR US — THANK YOU,” former The Originals showrunner Michael Narducci tweeted in all caps.

“I’m grateful for all your hard work,” Haywood added.

TO THE WGA BOARD MEMBERS, TO EVERYONE WHO WORKED THEIR ASSESS OFF NEGOTIATING FOR US — THANK YOU. #WGAUNITY — Michael Narducci (@MichaelNarducci) May 2, 2017

Thanks to the @WGAWest @WGAPerspective Negotiating Committee. I'm grateful for all your hard work. #WGAUnity — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 2, 2017

And now, back to our regularly scheduled programming: pic.twitter.com/RlxZb65vWf — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 2, 2017

A deal was announced during the wee hours of Tuesday morning, after the prior deal expired at midnight PT. House of Cards‘ Beau Willimon, The Leftovers‘ Damon Lindelof, The Walking Dead‘s Glen Mazzara, New Girl‘s Luvh Rakhe, and the Ready Player One movie’s Zak Penn were among those on the WGA negotiating committee.

“Happy to report – we have a deal,” WGA co-chair Billy Ray tweeted just after 4:00 a.m. “Not everything we deserve, but big gains that will help many writers. unity made it happen.”

Happy to report – we have a deal!

Not everything we deserve, but big gains that will help many writers.

unity made it happen. — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) May 2, 2017

“Honored to have served on the WGA negotiating comm,” Willimon wrote. “The Chairs & Staff were exemplary. TY membership for the solidarity.”

Shawn Ryan (The Get Down), also on the negotiation committee, tweeted, “See you at work tomorrow. Thanks for the 96.3%. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

Honored to have served on the WGA negotiating comm. The Chairs & Staff were exemplary. TY membership for the solidarity. #WGAunity works. pic.twitter.com/sbUA9MWtUz — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) May 2, 2017

See you at work tomorrow. Thanks for the 96.3%. Couldn't have done it without you. #WGAunity pic.twitter.com/0q2IiQzHoE — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 2, 2017

Me and a few of my talented friends. #WGAUnity pic.twitter.com/zEsGHuuAUT — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 2, 2017

No strike. Very proud to serve with my fellow writers, also very surprised by the AMPTP. A win/win. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) May 2, 2017

WGA MEMBERS: Thank you for your trust, your patience, and your heart. — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 2, 2017

Incredibly proud of our committee, leadership, and staff. I am honored to serve with you. #WGAUnity — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 2, 2017

WGA members: we have reached a deal. Always more work to be done but enjoying this now. #WGAunity — Luvh Rakhe (@luvhrakhe) May 2, 2017

In a statement signed by the negotiation committee, the WGA announced they made “gains in minimums across the board,” “contribution increases to our health plan,” “job protection on Parental Leave,” and more.

“Did we get everything we wanted? No,” it reads. “Everything we deserve? Certainly not. But because we had the near-unanimous backing of you and your fellow writers, we were able to achieve a deal that will net this Guild’s members $130 million more, over the life of the contract, than the pattern we were expected to accept. That result, and that resolve, is a testament to you, your courage, and your faith in us as your representatives.”

See more reactions below.

.@TheSimpsons Congratulations to wga negotiating team on impeccably conducted negotiation. Only thing I'll miss is 3 hours in the fresh air. — Al Jean (@AlJean) May 2, 2017

oh fuck wait does that mean i still have to do this rewrite#wgaunity — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) May 2, 2017

Excited to be able to talk about @FamousInLoveTV with you all tonight! Grateful to the WGA that I can. #wgaunity — Rebecca Serle (@RebeccaASerle) May 2, 2017

Celebrating no writers strike with a heard on set — "I thought those would be softer…" @SamHeughan #Outlander — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) May 2, 2017

By the way: The Apprentice? Unscripted. This apocalypse was brought to you by everyone but union writers #wgaunity — Dan Harmon (@danharmon) May 2, 2017

I love two things: writing and being difficult. If I can't do one, I'll do the other. #wgaunity — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) May 2, 2017

sending lots of love to the #wga negotiators. it takes me 3 hours and 2 arguments just to decide where to eat dinner. so thank you #wgaunity — Justin Lader (@Justin_Lader) May 2, 2017

All jokes aside, I'm grateful to the guild for fighting like hell for us. And for the ability to keep doing what I love. ✌🏾#WGAUnity — Jas Waters (@JasFly) May 2, 2017

God bless our #wga negotiators 4 following their bliss and breaking the patterned bargaining everyone said they never could. #eatprayDEAL — Brig Muñoz-Liebowitz (@brigliebs) May 2, 2017

#wga negotiating committee: deep gratitude. You asked for our confidence, we gave it, and you delivered. #wgaunity — Amanda Green (@weary_river) May 2, 2017

A huge thank you to the @WGAWest @WGAEast negotiating committee. They held fast to their goals and strategy, and brought home a good deal. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) May 2, 2017