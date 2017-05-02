The Mick finale blog: Kaitlin Olson reveals why the police got called to set

Every week, the cast and crew of Fox’s The Mick — the new comedy series that follows Kaitlin Olson’s reckless Mackenzie, a.k.a. “Mickey,” who’s tasked with caring for her on-the-lam sister’s three children — is taking EW behind the scenes of the latest episode. This week, star and producer Kaitlin Olson takes us inside the season 1 finale, “The Intruder,” where the kids’ parents make a (stealthy) comeback… only to get caught soon after.

Mickey is finally sort of starting to settle into the Pemberton mansion when Chris (Laird Macintosh) and Poodle (Tricia O’Kelley) come back. Mickey’s gotta figure out how she feels about that, and I like that she surprises herself by being emotionally attached to these kids and feeling like Chris and Poodle are taking her place rather than the other way around. I love that she has Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) take the fall again — that’s really what he’s best used for. And I love watching Tricia O’Kelley get attacked by guard dogs. It was a win-win for me! [Laughs]

Any big stunt like that is so much fun to watch, especially when it happens at night in a public park. We had these amazing stunt people/dog trainers who were actually getting attacked by these dogs. It was fascinating to watch. These dogs are so excited about their job, they are yelping and wailing on their leashes. It sounds like children screaming. [Laughs] And so, obviously, Tricia and Laird didn’t get attacked by the dogs — those were stunt — and after we were finished with the scene, we needed Laird and Tricia to do lines of just being attacked. So they’re standing around a microphone screaming and yelling “Help, help, get them off me!” as loud as they could, and then we were done with our night. I was in a van back to base camp, and I see these police cars pulled in and everyone’s like, “What’s going on?” And they had been called about a woman being attacked in a park and screaming “Help! Get them off of me!” We were like, “Good luck! Go figure it out!” [Laughs] Causing a ruckus. I gotta be honest, for some reason, I wanted to put on that padded suit and get attacked by the dogs and see what it felt like. They wouldn’t let me do it.

I always knew that the parents would come back at some point in the season. It ended up working out that it was the finale. What I really wanted was a way to wrap this particular season. It was great to know that we had been picked up for a season 2 before we shot this, so we knew that we were going to go somewhere beyond this episode. I wanted it to be funny, but I also wanted it to have a little bit of heart. I never want to beat people over the head with Mickey having emotions. I liked that she felt displaced and that she felt like these were her kids now, and that she actually cares about them. I also like that she was standing up for them in her own way. And that in her own way, Sabrina was standing up for Mickey, even though she denies it later. That was nice to see a little moment of affection in there, so you can then subvert the whole thing. I will always love the Sabrina-Mickey relationship. It’s very complicated.

I’m proud that we were able to make the show we wanted to make. [Co-creators John and Dave Chernin] and I all had a very specific vision, and that doesn’t always line up with traditional network comedies, and I think we were able to make a comedy that does belong on Fox but it still has a cable sensibility that we’re proud of.

—As told to Ariana Bacle