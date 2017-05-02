The Last Ship star Adam Baldwin praises the Navy: 'They put us to shame'

Starring on The Last Ship means a lot more to Adam Baldwin than just another acting job. The son of a Navy veteran, Baldwin, who stars as Captain Mike Slattery, says he’s honored to put on the uniform for the hit TNT drama.

A new documentary featured on the upcoming season 3 Blu-ray and DVD release, titled From America’s First Fighting Ship to The Last Ship, gives a look at the unique relationship between the Navy and the cast and crew of the USS Nathan James. In an exclusive clip, Baldwin praises the men and women he pays homage to onscreen.

“I admire very much, the diligence with which the Navy does their job,” he says. “They put us to shame. It’s humbling to see young men and women in their early twenties running these warships, these complex military weapons systems. And my goal is to try and recreate that as authentically as I can.”

The Last Ship: The Complete Third Season sails onto Blu-ray and DVD on May 2, in time for Military Appreciation Month. The series returns for season 4 this summer and has already been renewed for a fifth.