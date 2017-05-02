MTV Movie & TV Awards add Trending, Musical Moment categories

With less than a week to go before MTV holds its first Movie & TV Awards ceremony, the network announced nominees for two new categories: Trending and Best Musical Moment.

Trending, presented by Time Inc.’s social-first outlet INSTANT, will celebrate “the greatest viral moments in movies and television from the past year,” according to the announcement on Tuesday. Saturday Night Live (spotlighted for Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impersonation) and Dr. Phil (for Danielle “Cash Me Ousside” Bregoli) are among the nominees for the category, on which fans can vote via MTV.com.

As for Best Musical Moment, users can vote for the winner directly on musical.ly, though the process takes a non-traditional approach. Fans create custom musical.ly videos using songs from the nominated moments, and each video submission counts as a vote. “Likes” can be used to bolster the position of the nominees, which include Justin Timberlake’s Trolls jam “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Ariana Grande and John Legend’s “Beauty and the Beast” duet, and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land ballad “City of Stars.”

See the new categories and nominees below.

Trending

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil (CBS)

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle (SPIKE)

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards (TNT)

Best Musical Moment

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls (20th Century Fox)

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live! (NBC)

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down (Netflix)

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live (FOX)

Voting for both categories will close on Sunday, May 7, while the MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live that night at 8 p.m. ET.