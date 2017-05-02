Jimmy Kimmel thanks fans by sharing adorable family photo

Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional and personal monologue on Monday led to widespread love and well wishes sent to him and his family, and the comedian is thanking everyone for their support, as well as sharing an adorable photo of his newborn son William, daughter Jane, and wife Molly.

Along with an image of Molly holding William while Jane uses a toy stethoscope on him, Kimmel wrote, “Sincere thanks for the outpouring of love & support – Dr. Jane is keeping a close ear on Billy, who is very well – XO.”

During the opening of Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host revealed the new addition to his family had been born with a congenital heart disease. Kimmel tearfully recounted the ensuing events, including a successful open-heart surgery. He then transitioned to making a plea for national health care coverage, saying, “No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.”

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, and Julia Louis-Drefyus were among those to sent heartfelt thoughts to Kimmel and his family on social media.

