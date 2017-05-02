Entertainment Weekly

TV

Designated Survivor swears in Keith Eisner as fourth showrunner

The ABC political thriller is expected back for a second season

Posted on

Bob D’Amico/ABC

Designated Survivor is hailing to a new chief.

Keith Eisner is set to take over as showrunner of the ABC political thriller for its presumptive second season, a network representative confirmed to EW. While the freshman series has not been formally renewed, it is considered a near-lock to return.

This marks the first showrunning gig for Eisner — whose previous credits include The Good Wife, NYPD Blue, and Law & Order — and the fourth showrunner for Designated Survivor. Eisner takes the reins from Jeff Melvoin, who is to facilitate the transition and remain onboard as an executive producer.

Melvoin was preceded by Jon Harmon Feldman and original showrunner Amy B. Harris.

David Guggenheim created Designated Survivor, which stars Kiefer Sutherland as a low-level cabinet member who is appointed president after a catastrophic attack on the U.S. Capitol. The season 1 finale airs May 17.