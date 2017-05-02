Marvel's The Defenders teaser hints at Elektra's return

Looks like Elektra (Elodie Yung) isn’t resting in peace.

After the sai-wielding anti-heroine died in the season 2 finale of Daredevil, the Hand took her corpse and placed her in a large stone urn for a mysterious purpose. Well, not that mysterious: Given how much they like resurrecting members of their tribe (looking at you, Nobu), the Hand presumably wanted to bring Elektra, a.k.a. the weapon Black Sky, back to life.

Their efforts seem to have paid off. In the teaser below posted on The Defenders‘ Twitter page, the urn cracks open after a Hand member pours blood — likely drained in the facility seen in Daredevil and Iron Fist — inside:

And though the teaser’s footage provides little information on how much Elektra will be involved in the Hand’s plans, the tweet’s resigned tone offers some insight. She clearly won’t be a welcome presence. If she were, the account would have tweeted a far more positive response to a fan wondering how Elektra’s doing:

@antshara Some people just won't stay dead in this city. — The Defenders (@TheDefenders) May 2, 2017

The Defenders hits Netflix on August 18.