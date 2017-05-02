Deadwood movie script is 'stunning,' actor says

So just how is David Milch’s script for a feature-length follow-up to HBO’s Deadwood?

In a word, “stunning,” says Deadwood actor W. Earl Brown, who played enforcer Dan Dority on the HBO series during its 2004-06 run.

I've read the DEADWOOD film script. It's stunning. — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) May 2, 2017

Milch has completed a script continuing the acclaimed Western drama, which was canceled and left without a proper ending after three seasons by the premium cable network. Rumors of a wrap-up project have circulated for years and have gained steam recently with Milch writing a script. Milch is also helping with a potential third season of True Detective.

Still unclear is the current availability of Deadwood star Ian McShane, who has said he’s definitely on board to return to the series — but is also just launched Starz’ American Gods and has signed on for at least two seasons. Actors are typically exclusive to one network at a time. That might not be an issue, however, since Gods season one has finished shooting, and a second season would presumably go into production this year — which could potentially free McShane next year to switch over to Deadwood if those two seasons complete the actor’s commitment to the Starz show. Then HBO would just have to assemble the rest of the Deadwood cast too…