CNN refuses to air 'false' Trump campaign ad

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has accused CNN of censorship after the network refused to run a new television spot celebrating the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency — and CNN has responded to those allegations.

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that says the mainstream media is ‘fake news,'” CNN said in a statement released on Twitter Tuesday. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.”

Titled “First 100 Days,” Trump’s ad touts the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s accomplishments since assuming office, and brands the mainstream media as “fake news” for “not reporting on the fact that President Trump is making America great again,” per a post on Trump’s campaign website published after CNN decided not to air the TV spot.

“It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country. It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” said campaign executive director Michael Glassner in a statement.

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

Watch the ad — which highlights Neil Gorsuch‘s Supreme Court confirmation, the Keystone XL Pipeline, and “the biggest tax cut plan in history” — above.