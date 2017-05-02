Betty White and Carl Reiner reunite on Young & Hungry

Gabi and Josh are going on five seasons of will-they-won’t-they drama on Young & Hungry, but hopefully they won’t be waiting until they’re in their 90s. Because that’s exactly what Gabi’s neighbor Ms. Wilson and her former flame have done.

Recurring guest star Betty White returns as Ms. Bernice Wilson in Monday’s new episode, where she’s reunited with her long-lost love, Bernie (played by Carl Reiner), and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the two comedy legends filming the Freeform show.

In the episode, “Young & Vegas Baby,” Gabi (Emily Osment) learns that Bernice has a pact to marry Bernie if they’re both still single at 95. Naturally, this kicks in Gabi’s scheming instincts and she plans a trip to Vegas for the two to meet up.

White and Reiner most recently appeared onscreen together in a 2010 Hot in Cleveland episode, but their connection goes even farther back than that: White’s late husband, Allen Ludden, was Reiner’s commander in World War II.

Having the two guest stars on his show was “mind-boggling,” says creator David Holden. “Imagine if you had a really great garage band that you were very proud of and one day you’re rehearsing and there’s a knock at the door and Aretha Franklin and Mick Jagger are standing there saying, ‘We came to jam with the band.’ That’s what it was like having them on my show.”

Tune in Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform to see how the jam session turned out.