Supergirl boss reveals timely finale title

Supergirl has found a fitting finale title after a season that has tackled themes of diversity, immigration, hatred, LGBTQ, and much more.

EW can exclusively reveal that the season finale will be titled “Nevertheless, She Persisted,” per executive producer Andrew Kreisberg.

The title is inspired by Senator Elizabeth Warren’s refusal to be silenced during the debate to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. Warren spoke out against him, reading a letter by Coretta Scott King, during which she was interrupted several times before a vote was called to effectively silence her.

After the incident, Senator Mitch McConnell said, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Much more than just becoming a meme online, it became a rallying cry about women’s ability to break barriers if they persist, which seems apropos for what’s ahead for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the finale.

Not only is Daxamite Queen Rhea (Teri Hatcher) planning something nefarious in retaliation for losing her son, Mon-El (Chris Wood), but anti-alien group Cadmus is still lurking in the shadows, while Kryptonian villain Zod (Mark Gibbon) is also expected to appear. Good thing Kara will have extra help on hand with the returns of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) in the season ender!

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The finale will air May 22.