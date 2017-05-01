Entertainment Weekly

Shonda Rhimes, by the numbers

Shonda Rhimes is currently holding court as the queen of TV and she shows no signs of stopping.

Rhimes is best known as the creator of Grey’s Anatomy (13 seasons strong), Scandal, and Private Practice. She was the first female showrunner to create three series that ran for over 100 episodes each. Her production company Shondaland also produces How to Get Away with Murder and The Catch.

In all, Rhimes has managed to control a large swatch of ABC programming. It’s no wonder the network came up with the tagline T.G.I.T. (Thank God it’s Thursday) for her epic Thursday lineup.

For the complete list of Shonda Rhimes, by the numbers, check out the video above, courtesy of Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company.