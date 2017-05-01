Prison Break sneak peek: Has Sara been sleeping with the enemy?

The mastermind behind Michael’s resurrection may have been hiding in plain sight.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break, T-Bag (Robert Knepper) brings Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) proof that her husband Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) may actually be the rogue CIA agent code-named Poseidon who has been running Michael all these years.

“That’s clearly the insinuation,” EP Paul Scheuring previously told EW of Jacob meeting with Poseidon’s henchmen during last week’s episode. “Episode 5 is going to answer a lot of questions. At this point, it seems like all fingers point at him.”

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.