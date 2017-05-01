Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Prison Break

Prison Break sneak peek: Has Sara been sleeping with the enemy?

@NatalieAbrams

Posted on

Ed Aqaquel/FOX

The mastermind behind Michael’s resurrection may have been hiding in plain sight.

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break, T-Bag (Robert Knepper) brings Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) proof that her husband Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) may actually be the rogue CIA agent code-named Poseidon who has been running Michael all these years.

“That’s clearly the insinuation,” EP Paul Scheuring previously told EW of Jacob meeting with Poseidon’s henchmen during last week’s episode. “Episode 5 is going to answer a lot of questions. At this point, it seems like all fingers point at him.”

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

sponsored stories

more EW

more TV

Comments