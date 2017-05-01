Once Upon a Time: Check out the full tracklist from upcoming musical

The full soundtrack from Once Upon a Time‘s musical episode will actually be released prior to Sunday’s airing — and we’ve got a first look at the tracklist.

Two days before the highly anticipated hour, Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode soundtrack will be released on iTunes Friday, May 5.

While EW originally reported there would be seven songs, one track was split into two, so there’s now eight. Tracks 1-6 and 8 contain music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, who also produced the songs, while the duo provide the lyrics for “Emma’s Theme,” teaming on music with OUAT composer Mark Isham.

Here’s the tracklist:

1. “Powerful Magic” — Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

2. “The Queen Sings” — Lana Parrilla, Lee Arenberg, Tony Amendola, Beverley Elliott, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas

3. “Love Doesn’t Stand a Chance” — Lana Parrilla

4. “Revenge Is Gonna Be Mine” — Colin O’Donoghue, pirates

5. “Wicked Always Wins” — Rebecca Mader

6. “Charmings vs. Evil Queen” — Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla

7. “Emma’s Theme” — Jennifer Morrison

8. “A Happy Beginning” — Jennifer Morrison, Colin O’Donoghue, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Lana Parrilla, Rebecca Mader, Jared Gilmore, Once Upon a Time: The Musical Episode Chorus

Once Upon a Time‘s musical episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the hour, which will feature Emma and Hook’s wedding!