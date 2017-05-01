Once Upon a Time is about to come to life via song.

During Sunday’s highly anticipated musical episode, we learn via flashback that Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) made a wish upon a star to protect Emma (Jennifer Morrison), resulting in their entire kingdom bursting into song — which infuriates the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla). In Storybrooke, meanwhile, the Black Fairy aims to unleash another curse on the town as Emma and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) prepare for their wedding.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Hook crosses paths with Snow and Charming (Josh Dallas) in the past, singing about the revenge that’s going to be his once he gets his hands on the infamous crocodile, a.k.a. Rumple (Robert Carlyle).

Once Upon a Time‘s musical episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the hour, which will feature Emma and Hook’s wedding. Plus: Check out the full track list.