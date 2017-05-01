House of Cards season 5 trailer: The future is 'one nation... Underwood'

“One nation… Underwood.” That’s the chilling political plan uttered by Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the new trailer for Netflix’s House of Cards.

The dramatic teaser keeps things vague (is that Patricia Clarkson?) but you do get the sense that this season will be about Frank and wife/VP Claire (Robin Wright) manipulating the American people to protect their own interests… and distract from the damning article published by the Washington Herald.

It’s a topic that new showrunners Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese teased in EW’s recent exclusive first look at season 5.

“The battlefield for season 5 is the American psyche,” says Gibson, who took over as showrunner with Pugliese when creator Beau Willimon left at the end of last season.

The new season of House of Cards starts streaming on Netflix on May 30.