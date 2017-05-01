Hap and Leonard renewed for third season

SundanceTV announced Monday that it has renewed Hap and Leonard for a third season.

The crime show stars James Purefoy as Hap Collins and Michael K. Williams as Leonard Pine and is adapted from a series of novels by Joe R. Lansdale. Season 3 will take inspiration from Lansdale’s third Hap and Leonard book, 1995’s The Two-Bear Mambo, in which the pair investigate the disappearance of Hap’s ex-girlfriend.

“We’re beyond psyched to bring the boys back for a third helping of mayhem,” said Hap and Leonard co-creator and executive producer Jim Mickle, in a statement. “It’s a show that doesn’t fold up neatly into one defined box and that’s what makes it special, so thanks to SundanceTV for believing in it and championing it from day one. We also owe a big thank you to the fans for the phenomenal response so far.”

The third season of Hap and Leonard will premiere in 2018.