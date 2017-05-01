Fake muscles help Nicole Richie channel Marky Mark on Lip Sync Battle

It’s such a sweet sensation…to see Nicole Richie take on Marky Mark.

On this Thursday’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, Richie performs a rendition of the ’90s hit “Good Vibrations” complete with a muscle t-shirt, underwear-exposing jeans, and some flashy dance moves.

In the style of Mark Wahlberg’s early days in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, there’s plenty of shirtless gyrating, jumping, and pointing. Even host Chrissy Teigen can’t help but get in on the action as she bops about in a Lady Liberty costume.

Richie takes on her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins in the epic synchronized showdown. The actor looks a tad worried as he watches her bust a move from the back of the stage.

Feel the vibration when the episode airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.