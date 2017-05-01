Ellen DeGeneres had 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford in tears during her appearance on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and not because they went deep discussing the plotlines of the hit Netflix show about teen suicide and bullying.

Apparently, Langford, who celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend, is a massive Lady Gaga fan — so much so that when DeGeneres asked her and costar Dylan Minnette about the moment they realized the show was reaching a certain level of popularity, Langford cited to the pop icon referring to her on social media.

“There was definitely a really big moment for me like a week ago,” Langford began. “I don’t have Twitter, but Lady Gaga tweeted at me, like reposted an interview where I was fangirling and wrote, ‘Katherine’ with a love heart. And I kind of freaked out a little bit.”

Langford freaked out a little bit more a few moments later when DeGeneres gifted her with backstage VIP passes to Lady Gaga’s concert. “Because you love Lady Gaga, I called her and she gave you — you’re going to go see her and go backstage and meet her,” the host announced.

Cue the rising star’s waterworks.

Langford and Minnette also addressed the elephant in the room — whether or not there will be a second season of 13 Reasons Why — during their appearance. “We really don’t [know],’ Minnette said. “I feel like the world’s going to know before we do if it happens, like I’ll be online and be like, ‘Oh, there’s a second season.'”

Watch the full interview above.