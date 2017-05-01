Daytime Emmys 2017: And the winners are...

ABC’s General Hospital was a big winner, Steve Harvey got some serious props for working two shows, and Mary Hart of Entertainment Tonight fame was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmys on Sunday.
Held in Pasadena, Calif., the Daytime Emmys honor programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2016 calendar year. This year, CBS was the big network winner with seven trophies, while GH took home the most gold among all the daytime sudsers. The ceremony was live-streamed from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Facebook Live and Twitter.
Here are this year’s winners:
Outstanding Drama Series General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Gina Tognoni (Phyllis Summers), The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy), The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos Davis), General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos), General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team General Hospital
Outstanding Game Show Host Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Outstanding Informative Talk Show The Dr. Oz Show
Outstanding Entertainment News Program Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk
Outstanding Game Show Jeopardy!
Outstanding Morning Program: Good Morning America
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding Culinary Program Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program Gaby Natale