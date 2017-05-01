Daytime Emmys 2017: And the winners are...

ABC’s General Hospital was a big winner, Steve Harvey got some serious props for working two shows, and Mary Hart of Entertainment Tonight fame was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmys on Sunday.

Held in Pasadena, Calif., the Daytime Emmys honor programs that are broadcast between 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2016 calendar year. This year, CBS was the big network winner with seven trophies, while GH took home the most gold among all the daytime sudsers. The ceremony was live-streamed from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Facebook Live and Twitter.

Here are this year’s winners:

Outstanding Drama Series General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Gina Tognoni (Phyllis Summers), The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Steve Burton (Dylan McAvoy), The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos Davis), General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos), General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team General Hospital

Outstanding Game Show Host Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Outstanding Informative Talk Show The Dr. Oz Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Program Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Outstanding Game Show Jeopardy!

Outstanding Morning Program: Good Morning America

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding Culinary Program Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program Gaby Natale