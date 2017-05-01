Ann Coulter defends Trump: He 'doesn't lie — he's a B.S.-er'

Ann Coulter came to President Donald Trump’s defense on The View Monday, saying he’s not a liar but rather a “B.S.-er.”

It all began when co-host Joy Behar highlighted Trump’s tendency to accuse news organizations of being fake. “He isn’t attacking the media. He’s attacking the fake media,” Coulter said. “There are so many lies about him.”

After Whoopi Goldberg pressed her, Coulter replied, “He doesn’t lie — he’s a B.S.-er. He’s an exaggerator.”

Coulter noted this exception, though: “He lied one time, and I’m not going to tell you when. It was recently.”

The conservative pundit also attempted to explain Trump’s communication style. “It’s like when he says, ‘Everyone’s rated this golf course the greatest golf course in the entire world,’ okay, the audience doesn’t believe it. He doesn’t believe it. He knows they don’t believe it. But everyone feels nice. That’s what he does… but he doesn’t lie. Hillary [Clinton] lies.”

Then Behar asked if she thought Trump was lying when he falsely claimed that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. “I’m not counting anything until he announced for president,” Coulter responded. “He was a little nutty before he ran for president.”

Coulter also discussed her UC Berkeley speaking controversy, immigration and Trump’s proposed border wall, and Trump’s connection to Russia. Watch the clip above.