Supergirl: Will Lena Luthor turn on the Girl of Steel?

Lena Luthor might finally be forced to decide whether she falls on the side of good or evil during Monday’s episode of Supergirl.

While Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Maggie (Floriana Lima) desperately try to save Alex (Chyler Leigh) after the elder Danvers sister is kidnapped, Lena (Katie McGrath) will weigh an interesting proposal brought forth by vengeful Daxamite Queen Rhea (Teri Hatcher), kicking off a multi-episode story line that goes deeper than just two potential villains aligning.

After Mon-El (Chris Wood) disavowed his family, Rhea has returned to Earth determined to make Supergirl pay. It appears Rhea might be aiming to exploit a wounded Lena, who previously turned on her own mother Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) and subsequently lost her former love Jack Spheer (Rahul Kohli) — both ultimately because of Supergirl.

“What’s interesting about it is Rhea has got her master plan and she obviously does not come in peace,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg tells EW. “But what’s interesting to us as writers, and what I think Teri and Katie do so beautifully in their story line together, is Lena’s lost her father, she’s lost her brother, now she’s lost Jack. She’s desperate for a mother to come along and help her, protect her, and take care of her; obviously, Lillian is not that person. Then along comes Rhea, who is offering to be this guide, this mentor, and this supporter, and somebody who is truly proud of Lena and truly cares about her. Lena is uniquely vulnerable to what Rhea is offering.”

But Rhea might also find solace in this potential new partnership. “By the same token, Rhea has been rejected by her child,” Kreisberg says. “So as much as Rhea has her ulterior motives, in Lena, she’s looking at the daughter she never had, because this is somebody who is smart, creative, and looks up to her. While there is the grander plot and scheming going on, you really have a daughter who needs a mother and a mother who needs a child. That’s what makes their pairing together so interesting and nuanced.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.