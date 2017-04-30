Kelly Ripa teases Live! is getting a new co-host this week

Kelly Ripa’s co-host chair is about to get filled on a more permanent basis.

On Sunday, the Live! host posted a video on Twitter teasing that she’ll be announcing her new co-host this week. As you can see from the clip (below), the host not only took a sip from a mug bearing a big question mark below her name but also addressed the camera, telling viewers, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.”

Ripa formerly shared hosting duties with former NFL player Michael Strahan following the departure of Regis Philbin. However, four years into the job, Strahan then announced that he’d be leaving Live! to take a position hosting Good Morning America, surprising fans and Ripa herself.

Since then, the show’s been working to find a replacement, trying out a cadre of guest hosts in order to find a good fit, including Fred Savage, and Jerry O’Connell, as well as close friends Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.